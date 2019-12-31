Rekha said that she is alive to watch Ranveer Singh perform and he inspires her.

MUMBAI: It’s a momentous occasion when all the stars of Bollywood get together to celebrate their victories. The Star Screen Awards 2019 held recently in Mumbai was a star-studded event which saw some of the biggest namesof Bollywood make a grand appearance. In attendance were Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Jeetendra, Rekha andmany others.

The evergreen Rekha was also a guest of honour at the prestigious awards function where she divulged an interesting thing. A source from the shoot revealed that Rekha ji stepped on to the stage for presenting one of the awards and on meeting Ranveer Singh said, _“It was a wonderful moment at the Star Screen Awards watching Rekhaji and Ranveer interact with each other.She was all praises for Ranveer and even said that she has learned a lot from him. Rekhaji even said that she is alive to watch his work and Ranveer truly inspires her.”

That sure seems like one of the biggest compliments Ranveer Singh received on the stage of Star Screen Awards 2019! We can’t wait to watch the magic unfold as the heartthrobs of the country come together to present a dazzling night of entertainment for television audiences all over!