Relishing 10 Years of Nitesh Tiwari-Directed 'Bhootnath Returns'

10 years of Bhootnath Returns : Did you know Election Commission of India demanded tax free status for Nitesh Tiwari's Bhootnath Returns!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 16:46
Nitesh Tiwari

MUMBAI: Among the most perceptive and talented directors working in Indian cinema is Nitesh Tiwari. Nitesh Tiwari has established himself as the "hit filmmaker of Indian cinema" with his unwavering storytelling and consecutive content-packed flicks. Though his films have been well received by viewers in all genres, "Bhootnath Returns" is the one that adds another feather to his remarkable filmography.

 

The film, released in 2014, has completed a glorious first year of release. With this supernatural comedy film, Nitesh showed his command over the filmmaking of every genre and further cemented himself as the most prolific director of Indian cinema. Along with the direction, Nitesh Tiwari has also worked on the script of the film, and the filmmaker delivered a perfect blend of noble message and entertainment in the film.

 

Besides this, Election Commission Of India demanded tax free status for Bhootnath Returns and initiating it , the UP government declared the film tax free on April 30th. The tax free status was demanded by looking at the social message and the impact, film left on the audiences and to spread awareness about the duty of voting rights.

 

Headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Parth Bhalerao in the lead, with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in the extended cameo, 'Bhootnath Returns' is the film with the trademark of Nitesh Tiwari written over it. The film was a sequel to 2008's Bhootnath, and the filmmaker touched hearts with the message he presented in this political satire film. The film made 150 crores at the Indian Box Office and cemented Nitesh as the bankable director.

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nitesh Tiwari is working on an exciting project, the details of which will be revealed very soon.

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 16:46

