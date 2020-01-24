Remake of Shilpa Shetty’s Chura Ke Dil Mera in Hungama 2

MUMBAI: It was recently announced that Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been roped in for the comedy ‘Hungama 2’. The sequel to the 2003 film helmed by Priyadarshan will be going on floors this month.

The actress' popular song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ will be remixed for ‘Hungama 2’. Incidentally, the actress featured in the original song back in 1994’s ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’.

As per sources, it is said that even though it is being touted as a sequel to Hungama, this film is not a continuation of the 2003 hit and has a different storyline.

Shilpa will play a glamorous, career-oriented woman who finds herself at the centre of a hilarious misunderstanding. Her knack for comedy has remained largely untapped in the films she did earlier. So when this role came her way, she jumped at the idea.

The film also features Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi, and South actor Pranitha Subhash.