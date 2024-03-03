Remembering Jayan: The legendary south superstar who ruled Malayalam Cinema

MUMBAI: Jayan, born Krishnan Nair in Quilon, Travancore, had a remarkable journey from serving in the Indian Navy to becoming a legendary actor in Malayalam cinema. He joined the Navy after completing his 10th grade and was part of the team that took India's first warship INS Vikrant to Britain in 1961. Jayan was also known for his skills in football, playing for the Navy team.

After 16 years of service, Jayan left the Navy and ventured into civilian jobs before finding his calling in the film industry. His first significant role was as a villain in 'Panchami' (1976), where he played a forest ranger. This marked the beginning of his remarkable career in Malayalam cinema, where he quickly rose to fame as an action star.

Also Read: RIP! Renowned Malayalam music director, K J Joy died at the age of 77

Jayan's persona on-screen was larger than life, and he became known for his daredevil stunts and charismatic presence. He appeared in over 150 films, establishing himself as the first and most successful action hero of Malayalam cinema. His popularity transcended regional boundaries, and he was hailed as a superstar.

Tragically, Jayan's life was cut short on November 16, 1980, during the filming of 'Kolilakkam.' While attempting a dangerous stunt where he had to board an airborne helicopter from a moving motorbike, the helicopter lost balance and crashed, leading to Jayan's untimely death at the age of 41. His death sent shockwaves through the industry and left his fans mourning the loss of their beloved superstar.

Even decades after his passing, Jayan remains a revered figure in Malayalam cinema, remembered for his iconic performances and his unmatched stardom. His legacy continues to inspire generations of actors and his fans, who fondly recall his contributions to Indian cinema.

Also Read: Heartfelt! Prithviraj pens down an emotional note, thanking the doctors who helped him recover

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.