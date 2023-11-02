Renowned British director of ‘Chariots Of Fire’ fame Hugh Hudson passes away aged 86

Well-known British filmmaker Hugh Hudson - aged 86, known for his hit film ‘Chariots Of Fire’ (1981), passed away on Friday. Keep reading for more details.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 14:19
MUMBAI : Well-known British filmmaker Hugh Hudson - aged 86, known for his hit film ‘Chariots Of Fire’ (1981), passed away on Friday. In a statement by the director’s family, they said that he passed away at Charing Cross Hospital in London on 10th February after suffering a short illness. Fans from around the world took to their social media handles to share their condolences for his passing.

Hugh Hudson was born in London in August of 1936. He gained rapid success with his hit film ‘Chariots of Fire’, which is the story of two British athletes, which included athlete Harold Abrahams, a young Jewish man plagued by anti-Semitism during his mission for the Olympic gold in 1924.

The film bagged four Oscars, including the award for best film. It is also widely remembered and recognised for its iconic soundtrack which was created by Greek composer Vangelis, who passed away last year.

British actor Nigel Havers, who plays a pivotal role in the film said, “I am beyond devastated that my great friend Hugh Hudson, who I have known for more than 45 years, has died. 'Chariots Of Fire' was one of the greatest experiences of my professional life.”

The British Film Institute shared that ‘Chariots of Fire’ had become ‘one of the decade's most controversial British films’ because of its perception as a ‘radical indictment of establishment snobbery’. In 2012, Hudson shared in an interview with a well-known newspaper that he felt that producer David Putnam chose him to direct the film ‘because he sensed I'd relate to the themes of class and racial prejudice’. Speaking about his time at the English boarding school, he said, “I'd been sent to Eton because my family had gone there for generations, but I hated all the prejudice.”

Other than this great cinematic success, Hudson had directed many other films, including ‘Greystoke’ (1984), ‘The Legend of Tarzan’, ‘Lord of the Apes’, and more. He even had a career in advertising and documentary film-making.

He had a son from his first marriage, and was married since 2003 to British actress Maryam d'Abo, who was well-known for playing the 1987 James Bond girl in the film – ‘The Living Daylights’.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 14:19

