Renowned Vels University to honor Global Star Ram Charan with a Doctorate*

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 21:40
movie_image: 
Ram

MUMBAI: Global Star Ram Charan continues to add accolades to his illustrious career, with the latest being an honorary doctorate from the renowned Vels University in Chennai. This recognition places him in the esteemed company of previous recipients like Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and acclaimed director Shankar, highlighting his significant impact on the world of cinema and beyond.

From his early days in the industry to his current status as a global icon, Ram Charan's journey has been defined by exceptional performances and unwavering dedication. His recent success with "RRR" has solidified his position as a true game-changer, earning him the title of 'Global Star.'

Vels University is known for recognizing distinguished personalities across various fields. This year the University decided to confer a doctorate to Ram Charan for his contribution to the entertainment industry and also as an entrepreneur. The event will be organized extravagantly on 13 April 2024. This year, along with Ram Charan, the university will be honoring personalities like:

Dr. P. Veeramuthuvel, Project Coordinator, Chandrayaan, ISRO,Dr. GSK Velu, Founder & CMD, Trivitron Healthcare, Achanta Sharath Kamal, Renowned Table Tennis Player and Padma Shri recipient.

Fans of Ram Charan are understandably thrilled with this latest honor bestowed upon their beloved star. Social media is abuzz with celebratory messages and expressions of pride. On the professional front, Ram Charan's upcoming projects promise to further elevate his career.

They include Game Changer: Directed by Shankar and co-starring Kiara Advani, this highly anticipated film is expected to release during Dussehra. The buzz surrounding "Game Changer" is immense, with audiences eagerly awaiting its release.

RC16: This pan-India project, directed by Buchi Babu Sana of "Uppena" fame, will see Ram Charan paired with Janhvi Kapoor and music by AR Rahman. The film recently had a grand launch and is set to begin regular shooting soon.

Ram Charan's journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors and individuals alike. His dedication, talent, and humility continue to win hearts globally. As he embarks on this new chapter with the honorary doctorate, the future looks even brighter for Global Star.

Jahnvi Kapoor Jr NTR South Devara thangam Ram Charan Telugu Chiranjeevi Sridevi RC16 Buchi Babu Sana Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 21:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reveals she gets her way for being privileged
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been in the limelight a lot but not for being in...
Aamir Khan once halted the shoot of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Tiku Talsania calls it ‘genius’
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is a name in the Hindi movie industry that needs no introduction and has constantly impressed the...
Renowned Vels University to honor Global Star Ram Charan with a Doctorate*
MUMBAI: Global Star Ram Charan continues to add accolades to his illustrious career, with the latest being an honorary...
Bigg Boss 14: When Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik got at loggerheads on the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved reality shows. The show has been making headlines constantly due to...
Tanuj Virwani spoke candidly about his career and collaboration with Sidharth Malhotra on ‘Yodha’; Says ‘My career was in the ICU’
MUMBAI: Actor-host Tanuj Virwani stated in an exclusive interview with the popular news portal that he started his...
Manisha Koirala sheds light on her cancer battle and collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for masterpiece Heeramandi
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala will play the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece Heeramandi....
Recent Stories
Navya
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reveals she gets her way for being privileged
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Navya
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reveals she gets her way for being privileged
Tiku
Aamir Khan once halted the shoot of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Tiku Talsania calls it ‘genius’
Tanuj
Tanuj Virwani spoke candidly about his career and collaboration with Sidharth Malhotra on ‘Yodha’; Says ‘My career was in the ICU’
Ayushmann
Ayushmann Khurrana revealed experienced his first heartbreak with His father's death; Says ‘People who are detached are generally happy’
Love Sex Aur Dhokha
Brace yourself for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Ultimate Dose! The trailer will be out tomorrow!
Aayush
Ruslaan actor Aayush Sharma opens up about only working under the banner of Salman Khan Films; Here's why?