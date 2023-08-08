Rest In Peace! Bodyguard director Siddique passed away

The director of Salman Khan starrer Bodyguard and Malayalam cinema’s favorite director, Siddique passed away at the age of 63 on August 8. He was reportedly suffering from a heart attack.
MUMBAI: The director of Salman Khan starrer Bodyguard and Malayalam cinema’s favorite director, Siddique passed away at the age of 63 on August 8. He was reportedly suffering from a heart attack. 

Some reports suggested that he was in the hospital in a critical state. Siddique has been admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack around 3 in the afternoon the previous day. 

As per the reports, he has been admitted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi where he was subsequently placed on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support.

According to reports, Siddique passed away on Tuesday night (August 8) while undergoing treatment despite medical support. The director is now survived by his wife Sajitha and their three children Sumaya, Sara, and Sukoon. As per The Indian Express, the late director's funeral will be held at 6 pm on Wednesday, August 9 in Kochi.
 
Siddique, along with director-turned-actor Lal, was one of the most famous directorial duos in the history of Malayalam cinema. With Ramji Rao Speaking in 1989, they made their directorial debut. 

The film is still considered one of the greatest comedy classics in the history of Malayalam cinema. It has a popular Hindi remake of Ramji Rao Speaking, Hera Pheri, starred Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

