REVEALED! Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh’s Doctor G to arrive in theatres in June 2022

MUMBAI: The theatre business in India has been suffering for a long time with the Covid pandemic induced lockdown shutting them down for over two years. Things started opening up slowly in August this year but the biggest market for Bollywood films, the Maharashtra circuit was still closed. So, when it was announced in September that Maharashtra theatres will be opening from October 22, a sea of announcements were made in a short span of time, with some films waiting for about two years already.

The first three days after the news break saw tens of films announcing their release dates and blocking their weekends, and even now every other day a new release date is being announced. The latest film to join that list is the Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah-starrer Doctor G.

In an Instagram post today, the film’s team announced that the film will be arriving in theatres on June 17, 2022, along with a picture of Ayushmann and Rakul from the film in the doctor’s coat. Ayushmann wrote, “Get ready to book your appointment in cinemas on 17th June 2022 as @rakulpreet @shefalishahofficial and I come together for #DoctorG.”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui releasing in December this year and Anek releasing in March, whereas Rakul has about a dozen films in pipeline in different stages of production including Attack, Mayday, Thank God and Mission Cinderella.

