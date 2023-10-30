Revealed! Check out Ranveer Singh’s first look from the upcoming movie, Singham Again

With every detail being revealed slowly, the bar of excitement is rising and this time, Ajay Devgn has once again raised the bar of excitement with another revelation.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 12:10
Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Everyone who has watched Sooryavanshi, would be aware that at the end of the film, Rohit Shetty gave a hint that he is all set to bring the third instalment of Singham with Ajay Devgn. Later, the film was officially announced as Singham Again.

Both Singham and Singham Returns, were super hit movies at the box office. While Singham starred Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, Singham Returns featured Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Ajay Devgn.

Now, there are a lot of revelations happening from the side of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. Recently, there was an announcement of Indian Police Force which will be the director’s first OTT series.

Also read - Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty team up for Singham Again – Read Deets 

Earlier, Deepika Padukone’s look from the upcoming movie Singham Again was released. Even Tiger Shroff’s first look was posted on Instagram by Ajay Devgn on his profile.

That’s right! Ajay Devgn, on his Instagram profile just posted Ranveer Singh’s first look from the upcoming movie Singham Again. Check out the post below:

As we can see, the post is really exciting with Ranveer Singh’s first look. We have seen Ranveer Singh previously in Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Also read - Drishyam 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer enters the Rs 150 crore club; here's a look at his top 5 highest-grossing films 

Tell us what you think about Ranveer Singh’s look, in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

About Author

