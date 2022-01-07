Revealed! Kiara Advani finally breaks her silence over her relationship rumours with Sidharth Malhotra

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to be dating since the filming of Shershaah. Recently, there were reports that the two 'lovebirds' (rumoured) have called it quits. Kiara had reacted to the same, asking from where the media get the mirchi-masala news.

So, in a recent interaction with a media portal Kiara said that even when she doesn't say anything there's news about her personal life. Kiara wonders if she'd open up about her dating life, and what will the news be like then. "Whenever I feel I will definitely speak on this issue. Right now I am very happy in both my personal and professional life," she told Navbharat Times, reports HT.

A couple of days ago, the actress had opened up on the reports of her break-up with Sidharth. She said that she understands being a part of the industry, apart from her professional life, her personal life also gets the spotlight. Kiara Advani said that one has to develop a thick skin and turn a blind eye to all the gossip being written.

Kiara Advani is currently basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo. The actress has Satyanarayan Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan, RC15 with Ram Charan and Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Indian Police Force, a series. He has Yodha, an actioner, Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

Credit: BollywoodLife