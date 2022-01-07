Revealed! Kiara Advani finally breaks her silence over her relationship rumours with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be dating as the duo fell in love with each other while shooting for Shershaah

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 13:23
movie_image: 
Revealed! Kiara Advani finally breaks her silence over her relationship rumours with Sidharth Malhotra

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to be dating since the filming of Shershaah. Recently, there were reports that the two 'lovebirds' (rumoured) have called it quits. Kiara had reacted to the same, asking from where the media get the mirchi-masala news.

So, in a recent interaction with a media portal Kiara said that even when she doesn't say anything there's news about her personal life. Kiara wonders if she'd open up about her dating life, and what will the news be like then. "Whenever I feel I will definitely speak on this issue. Right now I am very happy in both my personal and professional life," she told Navbharat Times, reports HT.

Also Read: Wow! These pictures of Kiara Advani give out major fitness goals

A couple of days ago, the actress had opened up on the reports of her break-up with Sidharth. She said that she understands being a part of the industry, apart from her professional life, her personal life also gets the spotlight. Kiara Advani said that one has to develop a thick skin and turn a blind eye to all the gossip being written.

Also Read: Wow! These pictures of Kiara Advani give out major fitness goals

Kiara Advani is currently basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo. The actress has Satyanarayan Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan, RC15 with Ram Charan and Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Indian Police Force, a series. He has Yodha, an actioner, Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Bollywood movies Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra Shershaah Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Indian Police Force TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 13:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
HUGE TWIST! Abhishek unveils his true identity in front of Sejal in Colors' Spy Bahu
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Exclusive! “I am really honoured and fortunate to play this character, and audience will definitely take this character with them” Anjana Sukhani
MUMBAI: Actress Anjana Sukhani has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Bigg Boss OTT: Exclusive! Hina Khan to be the new host for the upcoming season?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 was a very successful show on television and the contestants of the show became Last year, the...
Koffee With Karan: Exclusive! Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to be seen on the show together?
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host...
Must Read! Mandira Bedi does this special gesture on the first death anniversary of husband Raj Kaushal Must Read! Mandira Bedi does this special gesture on the first death anniversary of husband Raj Kaushal
MUMBAI: It has been one year since Bollywood has lost one of the most loved filmmakers Raj Kaushal, the filmmaker...
Nima Denzongpa: Shocking! Nima gets attacked during the party by an unknown person
MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Mandira Bedi does this special gesture on the first death anniversary of husband Raj Kaushal Must Read! Mandira Bedi
Must Read! Mandira Bedi does this special gesture on the first death anniversary of husband Raj Kaushal Must Read! Mandira Bedi does this special gesture on the first death anniversary of husband Raj Kaushal
Latest Video