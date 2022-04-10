Revealed! Legendary actress Sridevi’s sarees from English Vinglish to be auctioned for a special cause, says filmmaker Gauri Shinde

MUMBAI : Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Shinde is all set to celebrate 10 glorious years of her film, ‘English Vinglish’ on October 10 and to mark the special occasion, Sridevi’s sarees from the film will be auctioned the money from which will go to an NGO working for girls’ education.

Gauri revealed that on the 10th anniversary of the movie, a special screening will be held in Andheri, Mumbai. The filmmaker also added that they will also be auctioning the sarees worn by Sridevi as Shashi Godbole in the film, the money from which will go to an NGO working for girls’ education.

Gauri revealed she kept all sarees safe with her all these years. Auctioning it and using it for girls' education is something she wanted to do for a long time and thinks now is befitting, the filmmaker asserted.

‘English Vinglish’ marked Sridevi’s comeback after fifteen years. Gauri wrote the film inspired by her mother. It also starred Adil Hussain, French actor Mehdi Nebbou and Priya Anand. Apart from them, it also had cameos by Amitabh Bachchan and Ajith Kumar in its Hindi and Tamil-dubbed version respectively.

