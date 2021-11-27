Revealed! This is where Kriti Sanon will be celebrating Christmas

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon seems very busy these days shooting for her films back to back. The actress never fails to update her fans about her whereabouts on social platforms. Recently she shared a video in which Kriti briefly showed her fans all places she visited during her stay in London. From walking on the pavement and streets to taking a rest under a tree. From showing her house to running around in the garden. She has shown all her emotions in one video. She captioned the video as, “London.. I’ll be back soon! To wish you Merry Christmas’.

Also read: Kriti Sanon: Not satisfied with where I am, there's a lot more to discover

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff are the leading pair in Ganapath. They were shooting in London for the film’s last schedule. This is the second collaboration of Kriti with Tiger Shroff after Heropanti. Ganapath is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Pooja Entertainment. In the film, Kriti will be seen doing some daredevil action stunts with Tiger.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon has recently wrapped the shooting of Adipurush. She will be playing the leading lady opposite Prabhas. The film is directed by Om Raut. Apart from Adipurush, She will be also seen in the film Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan. The poster of the film was released recently which was liked by the audience.

Kriti Sanon also has Bachchan Pandey and Shehzada. Shehzada’s first schedule has been wrapped up in Mumbai. The team is already in Delhi to shoot the second schedule of the film at Jama Masjid. The film will see Kriti along with Karthik Aaryan, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedkar.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read: AMAZING! 'Mimi' fame Kriti Sanon celebrates her pre birthday