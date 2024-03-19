Revisiting love in the times of the camera! Love Sex Aur Dhokha clocks 14 years of its release!

Love Sex Aur Dhokha

MUMBAI: Love Sex Aur Dhokha released on, 19th March 2010 has completed 14 years of its release, and it indeed deserves to be called a cult film that has redefined the cinema landscape with its bold and captivating narrative. Arrived as a small-budget film that was not been recognized by many, over the years, it received unanimous love and praise from everyone. The film is Indian Cinema's first and probably the best-found footage film, and it is also the first Indian film to be shot in digital format.

With Love Sex Aur Dhokha, director Dibakar Banerjee and producer Ektaa R. Kapoor have indeed taken a bold step in the realm of entertainment and delivered a film that people can relate to. Moreover, they introduced two extremely talented actors to us, by casting promising talents, Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha, in the film, which also serves as their launch pad in the industry. Despite being the most well-known film of the last decade, the film is indeed underrated but is way ahead of its time in terms of its story and appeal to the audience. In fact, it's still ahead of today's time. 

After 14 years of 'Love, Sex Aur Dhokha', Ektaa R Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee are uniting again for the sequel, Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Standing exactly, 1 month before its release, the film is among the hottest films of the season and also brings some more bold and captivating stories.

On this, special day, director Dibakar Banerjee shared, "It's been 14 years since Love Sex Aur Dhokha was released. I am overwhelmed by the love that audiences have shown for LSD. I must say, it was a bold step and worth mentioning that it's been a journey of its own, one that Ektaa and I started 14 years ago. Now, we are coming back with a new story for this generation with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, and we hope the audience will love this one too, just as they loved Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Additionally, as we mark the anniversary of LSD today, we're exactly a month away from the release of the second installment."

While Love Sex Aur Dhokha talked about love in the times of the camera, Love Sex, Aur Dhokha 2 explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet. Through a gripping narrative and compelling performances, the film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our technologically driven world with some more new faces.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.

