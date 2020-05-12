Richa Chadha on being famous: Lack of anonymity a big price to pay

MUMBAI: Actress Richa Chadha says the lack of anonymity is a big price to pay if you are famous.

Richa opened up when we asked if there are any pros and cons in being a star.

"I am sure there are. I am sure the lack of anonymity is a big price to pay. You can't just go about your thing without people knowing what you're doing, what you're buying, what you're eating or who you're dating. So, that's a little annoying for me because I just wanted to be an actor," Richa told IANS.

The actress says she only wants to be recognised within her professional capacity.

"The only place I want to be recognised is the red carpet or an actor, where I am in my professional capacity. Otherwise I just want to be left alone," she added.

Richa had earlier said that she has no regrets, adding that it was pointless hsving regrets.

On the acting front, she will next be seen in "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" and "Shakeela".