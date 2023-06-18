Richa Chadha calls 'Fukrey' special as it introduced her to 'the love of her life'

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/18/2023 - 14:00
MUMBAI:Actress Richa Chadha, who is celebrating the tenth anniversary of her comedy film 'Fukrey', has shared that the film holds a special place in her heart because it gave her one of the most loved characters and also introduced her to her life partner, Ali Fazal.

What started off as a friendship in 2013, grew into love story and the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony last year.

Expressing excitement about the anniversary of comdey flick 'Fukrey', Richa Chadha said: "It's incredible that it has already been 10 years since 'Fukrey' was released. This film has been a game-changer for me in so many ways."

She further mentioned: "Not only did it give me the opportunity to portray a character like Bholi Punjaban, which has become an iconic role in my career, but it also introduced me to the love of my life, Ali. 'Fukrey' will forever hold a special place in my heart."

SOURCE-IANS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/18/2023 - 14:00

Comments

