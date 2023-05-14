Richa Chadha promises to support three budding woman entrepreneurs

Richa Chadha

MUMBAI: Actress Richa Chadha will support three upcoming woman entrepreneurs for any course they like to pursue which can come handy to brush up their skills to develop their businesses further.

The actress has announced an extension of her 2022 initiative -- 'Undercurrent Lab' -- which was targeted to help women in the film industry find training in departments where they lack representation or have no representation at all.

Richa said, "Whether it's a small business or a big one, there are various aspects to it such as branding, marketing, financial planning etc., and it's very important to educate entrepreneurs about these. I want to help amazing female entrepreneurs who are putting in the work to stand up for their vision and create a space for themselves.

"Basically, three women entrepreneurs will be selected for courses in branding, marketing, financial planning etc. It's easy to write a note on women empowerment or coin a slogan on it, but the real work starts when you actually do something about it."

On the film front, Richa completed her maiden production 'Girls Will Be Girls' under her and Ali Fazal's production house, Pushing Button Studios.

Richa has already finished shooting for 'Fukrey 3', and will be soon seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series 'Heeramandi' on Netflix.

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 19:00

