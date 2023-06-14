Richa Chadha says wouldn’t have been Bholi or met her beau Ali Fazal had it not been for Fukrey as the franchise completes 10 years

MUMBAI: Multi Award-winning actress Richa Chadha celebrates her journey as she completes a decade of the blockbuster film "Fukrey" on today June 14th. The film holds a special place in her heart, not only because it provided her with one of the most iconic characters in her career but also because it led her to meet her soulmate and life partner, Ali Fazal, on the film's set. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony last year, captivating fans around the world.

"Fukrey," a comedy-drama directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, was released in 2013 and its sequel in 2017 and became an instant hit, winning hearts with its hilarious storyline and memorable characters. Richa Chadha's portrayal of the feisty and unforgettable character, Bholi Punjaban, not only showcased her exceptional acting prowess but also became one of the most beloved characters in recent film history carving a new space for women in comedy in Hindi films, a space that is often overlooked.

As the franchise completes its milestone of a decade, Richa says that the incredible journey she has had since its release, giving her one of the most iconic female comedy characters in modern day cinema and most importantly made her meet her partner, Ali Fazal on the sets. What started off as a friendship in 2013, grew into an epic love story and the duo are now married.

Richa Chadha expressed her excitement about the anniversary, stating, "It's incredible to believe that it has already been 10 years since 'Fukrey' was released. This film has been a game-changer for me in so many ways. Not only did it give me the opportunity to portray a character like Bholi Punjaban, which has become an iconic role in my career, but it also introduced me to the love of my life, Ali. 'Fukrey' will forever hold a special place in my heart."

The makers of Fukrey franchisee after delivering Fukrey and Fukrey Returns are now geared up with the third installment which is due to release this year on December 1st.