Richa Chadha takes stand for animals this Diwali

MUMBAI: Actress Richa Chadha has urged people to celebrate a noise pollution-free Diwali for the sake of animals.



She has also extended support to not-for-profit organisation RESQ that works towards reducing human-animal conflict on the streets.



Appealing to minimise the use of loud crackers, Richa, an animal lover, said: "It's important that we take it upon ourselves to protect these animals. Diwali is a harrowing time for them and I make it a point to speak up for them. We need to increase social awareness to ensure that people keep their pain in mind. A lot of fun could be had at Diwali without making it painful for pets. I promote a happy, prosperous and noise-free Diwali and sincerely hope that people act responsibly this year."On the film front, Richa will be next seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's "Panga". She recently got featured in a law drama "Section 375".