Richa's wedding jewellry to be custom made by 175-year-old jeweller family

As actress Richa Chadha is all set to tie-the-knot with beau Ali Fazal on October 4, her jewellry will be custom made by a 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner for their wedding celebrations in the Capital.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/21/2022 - 19:48
MUMBAI :As actress Richa Chadha is all set to tie-the-knot with beau Ali Fazal on October 4, her jewellry will be custom made by a 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner for their wedding celebrations in the Capital.

According to source close to the actress, the Khajanchi family are a revered family of jewellers who are known for their statement heirloom pieces and they will be designing signature pieces for Richa.

The Khajanchi family are descendants of Moti Chand Khajanchi, one of the earliest art collectors in Rajasthan and the patrons of their jewelry include the royal family of Bikaner.

Richa and Ali, who have been dating for a really long time, were originally meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to covid restrictions, the wedding was positioned twice.

The two reportedly met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 for the first time. The two will soon be seen sharing screen once again in the third installment of the 'Fukrey' franchise.

SOURCE- IANS

 

