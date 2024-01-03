Rihanna Curates Exclusive Playlist for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Rihanna Curates Exclusive Playlist for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 11:56
movie_image: 
Rihanna Curates

MUMBAI: Global music sensation Rihanna has been enlisted to curate an exclusive playlist for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, set to take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The much-anticipated celebrations, promise to be a fusion of culture, tradition, and contemporary flair, and Rihanna's handpicked tracks are expected to add a touch of unparalleled vibrancy to the events.

Renowned for her eclectic taste and trendsetting style, Rihanna has meticulously crafted a playlist that promises to captivate attendees and create an unforgettable ambiance throughout the festivities. From soulful ballads to high-energy anthems, the playlist embodies the diverse musical palette that has made Rihanna a household name across the globe.

As anticipation continues to mount for the upcoming nuptials, all eyes are on Jamnagar, Gujarat, where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are poised to embark on the next chapter of their journey together. With Rihanna's curated playlist setting the stage for an unforgettable celebration, the pre-wedding functions are set to be nothing short of spectacular.

Rihanna Curates Reliance Industries Anant Ambani RADHIKA MERCHANT Bollywood movies Bollywood actors Bollywood actresses Bollywood Fashion OTT Digital News TV News TV actresses fashion lifestyle TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 11:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra shares one thing she absolutely loves doing in Mumbai 'late at night', WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra’s popularity doubled ever since her stint on Bigg Boss 17!  She emerged as the second runner up...
Jhanak SPOILER: Anirudh ignores Jhanak’s urgent call
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Oh No! Ishaan’s life is in grave danger
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.The serial features...
Jhanak actor Krushal Ahuja gives a glimpse of something special that happened in 2024, check it out
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Laapataa Ladies review: Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan's film touches your heart and never lets go
MUMBAI: We've seen a slew of female-centric films in Hindi cinema since the turn of 2010, with the advent of innovative...
Rihanna Curates Exclusive Playlist for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations
MUMBAI: Global music sensation Rihanna has been enlisted to curate an exclusive playlist for the pre-wedding...
Recent Stories
Laapataa Ladies
Laapataa Ladies review: Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan's film touches your heart and never lets go
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Laapataa Ladies
Laapataa Ladies review: Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan's film touches your heart and never lets go
Madgaon
Madgaon Express: Kunal Khemu announces release date of his directorial debut with a ‘Multiverse of madness’
Ambanis
Ambanis' lavish budget estimate for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's royal wedding unveiled
Rihanna
Rihanna's STAGGERING performance fee for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event; Read on to know more!
Mahima Gupta
Mahima Gupta will make your jaws drop with these hot pictures
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh's heartfelt gestures towards Paparazzi amidst Deepika's pregnancy news