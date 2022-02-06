RIP! Bollywood’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar passes away due to multiple organ failure

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failure. She was admitted to Breachcandy hospital ( Mumbai) in early January after she tested positive for Covid-19 and was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Lata Mangeshkar had mild symptoms and was admitted to the ICU.



While the singer stayed in ICU, she showed slight signs of improvement around January 28 and was taken off the ventilator too.



But once again her health deteriorated yesterday, she was on a ventilator and doctors were closely observing her health. The doctors had declared her critical and have said that the coming days would be crucial for her.



Today the legendary singer breathes her last due to multiple organ failures and has left the Bollywood industry and fans heartbroken as she has sung many songs for the film industry.



She tested COVID negative but her health deteriorated, many singers and minster reached the hospital to give their condolence to the family. .



Her funeral will take place today in Mumbai



Fans and the Bollywood industry are paying tribute to the singer by remembering the lovely songs she has left behind for everyone.

RIP! LataMangeshkar!



