RIP! Casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s mother Kamla Chhabra passes away

MUMBAI : Well Known Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s mother Kamla Chhabra has sadly left for her heavenly Abode. Her last rites will take place on 14th April at the Oshiwara crematorium at 10:00 a.m

Mukesh made his directorial debut with the late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara. He was close friends with SSR and had once said to a news portal, “I remember long ago Sushant had promised me that whenever I make my first film, he would star in it as the lead and he kept his promise. So when I approached him for Dil Bechara, he immediately said yes, without even reading the script. We always had this strong emotional connection.”

Mukesh has done casting for over 300 movies (including Brahmastra, Chillar Party, etc.), over 100 web series, several TV commercials and is the man who discovered faces like Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Mrunal Thakur, Sanya Malhotra, Pratik Gandhi, Fatima Sana Shaikh among many others.

Tellychakkar offers condolence to Mukesh and his family and strength to surpass this difficult time.

SOURCE-IANS