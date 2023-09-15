RIP! Dilip Kumar’s sister Saeeda Khan passes away after prolonged illness

MUMBAI: Dilip Kumar’s younger sister Saeeda Khan has sadly passed away. She was suffering various health problems for quite some time and breathed her last on sunday. A condolence meeting will be held on 26th September at Bandra’s Mehboob Studios.

Saeeda was married to Iqbal Khan who was the son of Producer Mehboob Khan. Iqbal passed away in 2018. He was the trustee of Mehboob Studios, which was founded by his father in 1954.

Saeeda is survived by her children; Daughter Ilham and son Saqib. While Ilham is a writer, Saqib is a producer. Dilip KUmar passed away in 2021 at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Some of Dilip Kumar’s most memorable films include Devdas', 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Kranti', 'Naya Daur', 'Madhumati', 'Ram Aur Shyam', among many others.

Credit-FreePressJournal

