RIP! Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar passes away

Pradeep Sarkar, who had directed films like Parineeta, Mardaani, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey Parinde, and Helicopter Eela, passed away at the age of 67.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 09:03
movie_image: 
Pradeep Sarkar

MUMBAI: Pradeep Sarkar (67) who made his directorial debut with Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Parineeta, has passed away. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to share this sad new with everyone.

He shared, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP." Check out the tweet below...

After Parineeta, Sarkar had directed films like Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey Parinde, Mardaani and Helicopter Eela. From five films, his two films were with rani Mukerji. 

The filmmaker was supposed to direct Kanagana Ranaut in Noti Binodini biopic. The film has been in the news for the past few years. Earlier, there were reports that Pradeep Sarkar had approached Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the movie, but later it was announced with Kangana. 

TellyChakkar prays that his soul rests in peace. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

