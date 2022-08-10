RIP! Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar passes away

MUMBAI: Pradeep Sarkar (67) who made his directorial debut with Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Parineeta, has passed away. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to share this sad new with everyone.

He shared, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP." Check out the tweet below...

After Parineeta, Sarkar had directed films like Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey Parinde, Mardaani and Helicopter Eela. From five films, his two films were with rani Mukerji.

The filmmaker was supposed to direct Kanagana Ranaut in Noti Binodini biopic. The film has been in the news for the past few years. Earlier, there were reports that Pradeep Sarkar had approached Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the movie, but later it was announced with Kangana.

