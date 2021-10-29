RIP! Puneeth Rajkumar passes away

MUMBAI: Well-known Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s death news has surfaced on social media after there were reports that the actor was rushed to a hospital after he suffered a heart attack.

As per reports, Appu was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru following his ill health. Sources close to the family say that he is no more. However, there is no official confirmation either from the hospital or the family. The actor-producer was hospitalized at around 12pm on Friday.

Actor Sonu Sood tweeted:

Heartbroken

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

Meanwhile, security around Puneeth Rajkumar's house has been beefed up following his death.

Puneeth, the youngest son of Kannada matinee idol, Dr Rajkumar was last seen in the movie Yuvarathnaa which was a massive hit. The movie released in several languages.

He played the lead role in 29 films. He appeared in many films as a child actor too. His most notable performances include Vasantha Geetha, Bhagyavantha, Chalisuva Modagalu, Eradu Nakshatragalu, Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu.

Puneeth appeared as a lead actor in commercially successful films such as Appu, Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Mourya, Ajay, Arasu, Milana, Vamshi, Raam, Jackie, Hudugaru, Raajakumara, and Anjani Putra, among others.

May his soul rest in peace!

