RIP! Seema Deo of Anand fame passes away at 81

MUMBAI: Veteran Marathi and Hindi films actress Seema Deo who has acted in over 80 films in her long career sadly passed away on Thursday morning. She died of age related issues. The actress who was known for her films like Kora Kaagaz, Anand, etc. was 81 years old and breathed her last at her Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Seema’s filmmaker son Abhinay Deo confirmed the news of her death. Seema was suffering from Alzheimer's disease for over 3 years. Abhinay told a news portal, “She passed away at 8.30-9 am at her residence in Bandra due to old age. She had been withdrawn completely, and eventually, it is just old age. Alzheimer's is such a thing that you stop figuring out how to function. She had dementia leading up to Alzheimer's and she was suffering from it for over three years.

He added, "There's no specific reason (for her death). Due to Alzheimer's and dementia, the person forgets how to walk. The muscle memory starts coming down and one by one, the organs start shutting down.”

Seema’s final rites will take place at 5:00pm at Shivaji Park.

Seema’s actor husband Ramesh Deo passed away last year at the age of 93. They are survived by their two sons Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo. While Ajinkya is known for his films like Sansaar, Indrajeet and Aan: Men at Work, Abhinay Deo is a director known for the Imran Khan starrer Delhi Belly and John Abraham starrer Force.

Paying his respects, Dayanand Kamble, Deputy Director (News) at Directorate General of Information & Public Relations, Govt Of Maharashtra, tweeted,"Veteran actress #SeemaDeo, who made a mark in the Marathi & Hindi film industry with her excellent acting, passed away. She was 81 years old. Seema Deo has always entertained the audience with remarkable work in Marathi & Hindi cinema. She had acted in nearly 80 Hindi and Marathi films. An old Photograph of Seema Deo & Ramesh Deo."

We Pray Seema Deo Soul Rests in Peace.

