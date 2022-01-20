RIP! Shaan's mother Sonali Mukherjee passes away

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan’s mother Sonali Mukherjee passed away on Thursday morning. The cause of her death is still unknown. Shaan’s friend Kailash Kher took to his social media account to confirm the news.

Taking to his social media handle, Khailesh Kher wrote, "Elder brother Shaan’s mother passed away. Prayers to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul. It is a prayer to Lord Shiva, the ruler of all three worlds, that our Shaan Bhaiya’s family should get the strength to bear this sorrow. Eternal Prayer."

Talking about his mother, Shaan had said that his mother is the sole reason that he could take his chances and pursue a career in music. He also shared how she single-handedly brought up him and his sister Sagarika after the death of their father.

Shaan is a popular playback singer in Bollywood. His best songs known as Chaar Kadam, Kuchh Toh Hua Hai, Aao Milo Chalo, Hey Shona, Jab Se Tere Naina, and Behti Hawa Sa, among others. He has also hosted television shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, and Star Voice of India on television. He has several IIFA and Filmfare Awards to his credit for his songs in Bollywood movies.

On the work front, Shaan has just launched his new song Rang Le. Kailash Kher took to his social media handle to lend his support to Shaan. He asked the audience to support him by listening to the track.

