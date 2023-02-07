RIP! Shahenshah actor Harish Magon passes away at 76

We got the sad news today that beteran actor Harish Magon has passed away. The actor had featured in many films especially movies featuring Amitabh Bachchan.
Harish Magon

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Harish Magon known for his performances in movies like Gol Maal, Namak Halaal, Chupke Chupke and others is no more with us. The sad news was shared on Twitter by CINTAA. 

Cine and TV Artistes' Association took to Twitter and informed everyone about the Harish's demise. They tweeted, CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Harish Magon (Member since JUNE. 1988)
#condolence #condolencias #restinpeace #rip #harishmagon #condolencemessage #heartfelt #cintaa." 

Harish was 76 years ago and had shared screen space with many big stars including Amitabh Bachchan. With Big B, he had features in multiple films like Namak Halal, Shahenshah, Ajooba, Satte Pe Satta, and others.

In his career of around than three decades, Harish featured in many Hindi films, and according to IMdB his last release was Bambai Ka Babu which was released in 1996. 

Tellychakkar prays that his soul rests in peace.

