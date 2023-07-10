RIP! Veergati producer Babubhai Latiwala passes away in Mumbai

Under the label of Bombino Video Cassette, Babubhai had backed many films like the 1995 film Veergati starring Salman Khan and Pooja Dadwal, the 1998 film Tirchhi Topiwale starring Chunky Pandey and Monica Bedi.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 17:14
movie_image: 
Babubhai Latiwala

MUMBAI :Well known Hindi film producer Babubhai Latiwala of Bombino video cassette passed away on Friday night. The producer’s funeral took place on Saturday at 4:00 pm. A close family member confirmed the death of the producer and also said that his mortal remains will be buried at the Juhu graveyard.

Also Read-Awesome! Arijit Singh and Salman Khan team up for the first song of Tiger 3, check out the first look of the song

Under the label of Bombino Video Cassette, Babubhai had backed many films like the 1995 film Veergati starring Salman Khan and Pooja Dadwal, the 1998 film Tirchhi Topiwale starring Chunky Pandey and Monica Bedi. He also presented the 1994 film Beta Ho To Aisa starring Govinda, Varsha Usgaonkar, Gulshan Grover and Raza Murad. 

Babubhai had moved to Auckland  after his stint in the Hindi film industry. He recently returned back to Mumbai.

Also Read-Hilarious! Salman Khan gets roasted by a woman in context of marriage, netizens react to the hilarious video

We pray that his Soul Rests in Peace.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-IndianExpress

-Veergati Salman Khan Babubhai Latiwala Chunky Panday Monika Bedi Inder Kumar Tirchhi Topiwale Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 17:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Contestant Kartik Krishnamurthy’s duet performance with Neeti Mohan left everyone emotional!
MUMBAI :After the raging success of its previous season, Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has...
Vanshaj: Finally! Yuvika meets Avni D’Souza face-to-face
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Box office! Ganapath takes a decent start, whereas Leo continues to dominate, Here are the collections of the new releases
MUMBAI :It was yet another Friday and we have few more releases this week, well it was one of the best weeks for all...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Deepti gets shocked by a call, Pushpa and the family concerned about Ashwin
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Oh No! Veer gets emotional, Alia is hospitalised
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Threat to Tara’s kid’s life
MUMBAI :Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Box office
Box office! Ganapath takes a decent start, whereas Leo continues to dominate, Here are the collections of the new releases
Latest Video
Related Stories
Box office
Box office! Ganapath takes a decent start, whereas Leo continues to dominate, Here are the collections of the new releases
Shahrukh Khan
Amazing! Shahrukh Khan starrer Dunki’s first poster out, check it out
deols
Wow! Here’s a proof for why we think that this year belongs to the Deol family
Kajol
Shocking! Kajol falls down from the stage during Durga Puja, check on the video
Perl V Puri
Wow! Pearl V Puri grabs attention with his strong debut in Yaariyan 2; can we expect some versatility in his future projects
Rhea
Surprising! Are Rhea Chakraborty and Nikhil Kamath making it official? Rumoured couple attend a bash together