RIP! Veergati producer Babubhai Latiwala passes away in Mumbai

MUMBAI :Well known Hindi film producer Babubhai Latiwala of Bombino video cassette passed away on Friday night. The producer’s funeral took place on Saturday at 4:00 pm. A close family member confirmed the death of the producer and also said that his mortal remains will be buried at the Juhu graveyard.

Also Read-Awesome! Arijit Singh and Salman Khan team up for the first song of Tiger 3, check out the first look of the song

Under the label of Bombino Video Cassette, Babubhai had backed many films like the 1995 film Veergati starring Salman Khan and Pooja Dadwal, the 1998 film Tirchhi Topiwale starring Chunky Pandey and Monica Bedi. He also presented the 1994 film Beta Ho To Aisa starring Govinda, Varsha Usgaonkar, Gulshan Grover and Raza Murad.

Babubhai had moved to Auckland after his stint in the Hindi film industry. He recently returned back to Mumbai.

Also Read-Hilarious! Salman Khan gets roasted by a woman in context of marriage, netizens react to the hilarious video

We pray that his Soul Rests in Peace.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-IndianExpress