RIP! Veteran Bengali actress Sreela Majumdar passed away; CM Mamata Banerjee extends heartfelt condolences

MUMBAI: After battling cancer for the previous three years, veteran Bengali actress Sreela Majumdar passed away. On January 27, her husband gave the local media confirmation of the story. Sreela Majumdar, who began her career in Bengali cinema at the age of 15, has been fighting cancer for the last three years. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned Majumdar's passing on X, the previous Twitter platform, describing it as a “big loss for the Bengali film industry.”

Also read:My inspiration is Meryl Streep: Rituparna Sengupta

“Saddened by the news of the demise of film actress Sreela Majumdar today afternoon. Sreela was a noted and powerful actress who played outstanding roles in several significant Indian films. It is a big loss for the Bengal film industry and we shall miss her stellar presence. My condolences to her family,” Banerjee wrote on X.

Saddened by the news of the demise of film actress Sreela Majumdar today afternoon. Sreela was a noted and powerful actress who played outstanding roles in several significant Indian films.



It is a big loss for Bengal film industry and we shall miss her stellar presence. My… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 27, 2024

She made her debut in 1980 with Mrinal Sen's Parashuram, having been found by Sen at the age of sixteen. Renowned for depicting real-life challenges, she went on to make her mark in movies such as Palaan and Gautam Chatterjee Mohiner Ghoraguli.

She provided Aishwarya Rai's voice dubbing for the 2003 movie Chokher Bali. Her parents are Nani and Ramchandra Majumdar. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Bangabasi College, a University of Calcutta affiliate. She made her screen debut in Mrinal Sen's Parasuram in 1980. The most recent films in which Sreela Majumdar has appeared are From Me To You, Lime N Light, Palan, Shlilatahanir Pore, and The Parcel.

Also read:Shocking! "Getting N*ked is the new modelling" netizens trolls actress Janhvi Kapoor for her new photoshoot

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Republic News