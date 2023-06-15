RIP! Veteran singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar passes away at 86 due to cancer

MUMBAI : Well known veteran singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar sadly passed away on wednesday after losing her battle to cancer. The singer who won millions of hearts with her melodious voice in the 60s and 70s passed away in Mumbai at the age of 86. She hailed from a Brahmin family in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read-Ayushmann's biggest regret: Not getting to meet Kishore Kumar

The veteran singer was regarded as one of the best singers in the Indian music industry. For the unversed, Raj Kapoor spotted Sharda performing during an event in Tehran, Iran. He was so impressed with her voice that he immediately offered her the song ‘Titli Udi’ in his movie Suraj in 1966. The song was a big hit and became a highlight of her career.

She went on to win the Filmfare best playback singer for song Baat Zara Hai Aapas Ki in the 1970 film Jahan Pyar Miley. Sharda was the first Indian female singer to release the first pop album Sizzlers in 1971.

Also Read-Asha Bhosle recalls Lata Mangeshkar's advice on tackling fear

The late veteran singer has collaborated with well-known names in showbiz like Shakar Jaikishen, Mohammad Rafi, Mukesh, Yesudas, Kishore Kumar, and Asha Bhosle. Apart from this, she has sung songs in regional languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu and even in English, and even composed Mirza Ghalib's ghazals for the album Andaaz-e-Bayan Aur.

We pray that her Soul Rests in Peace.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Spotboye