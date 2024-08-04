Rishab Shetty was thrilled after watching the Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser! Took to social media and praised the writing, "Looks AMAZING"

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/08/2024 - 18:31
movie_image: 
Rishab Shetty

MUMBAI: Rishab Shetty is undoubtedly one of the most acclaimed multi-faceted personalities in Indian Cinema. The 'Kantara' fame star is right now fully focused on the 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. Besides being the biggest name in today's time, Rishan Shetty never keeps himself away from supporting the films of other stars and filmmakers. Time and again, he has given us example of it and recently it has been witnessed when he heaps praises on Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' teaser.

Taking to social media, Rishab Shetty praised the high-voltage teaser and jotted down the caption which says,
"#Pushpa2 Teaser looks AMAZING, Sending all the wishes and love to the team.
 
Happy Birthday to Iconic Star 
@alluarjun" 

Rishab Shetty always supports and encourages the cinema and film from other industries and superstars. On many occasions he has been vocal about other films also, and his response to Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser is nothing less than phenomenal. The actor is thrilled to watch the film on the big screen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty is working to bring a divine experience like never before with the much-awaited 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. The film is in its shooting stage and besides this, he is in discussion for a film with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker.

PUSHPA Pushpa 2 Pushpa 2 The Rule pushpa 3 the roar Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna Disha Patani Pushpa on OTT South movie Upcoming movies Upcoming south movies South News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/08/2024 - 18:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
6 Iconic Characters That Will Stay with Us Forever
MUMBAI: From the big screen to our hearts, certain characters leave an unforgettable mark on their fans. These...
Neha Solanki roped in for Cockrow Shaika Productions' next on Colors as lead - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey...
BTS: Butter to DNA, here are top 5 songs from the band you won’t stop grooving to
MUMBAI: Any person who might not even be aware of the word ‘k-pop’ would still know about BTS as this boy band has...
Twinkle Arora roped in for Cockrow Shaika Productions' next on Colors as negative lead - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey...
Lights, Camera, Birthday: Superstars who unveiled movie first looks on their birthday!
MUMBAI: In the world of cinema, birthdays are not just personal celebrations for actors; they are also moments of joy...
Chamkila: Makers shares beautiful moments from behind the scenes
MUMBAI: Imtiaz Ali has made and offered some truly wonderful films that have transported us to different worlds over...
Recent Stories
Iconic Characters
6 Iconic Characters That Will Stay with Us Forever
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Iconic Characters
6 Iconic Characters That Will Stay with Us Forever
Lights, Camera, Birthday
Lights, Camera, Birthday: Superstars who unveiled movie first looks on their birthday!
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon Crosses The Box Office Milestone Of Back To Back 100 Crores This 2024
Fan's Choice
Fan's Choice: Loved Director and Actor Duo Audience Wants To See Collaborate Again
Sai Tamhankar
Sai Tamhankar to visit her hometown after 3 years for Gudi Padwa celebrations!
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar Gets Candid about his Alternate Career If He Wasn’t An Actor