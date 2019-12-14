News

Rishi Kapoor remembers father Raj Kapoor on his birth anniversary with an iconic picture from ‘Mera Naam Joker’

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Dec 2019 08:08 PM

MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor is an interesting social media user, who fills our timeline with adorable memories and entertaining posts. Today the actor took to Twitter to remember his father, late Raj Kapoor on his birth anniversary.

The ‘Chandni’ actor shared a black and white still from ‘Mera Naam Joker’ featuring Raj Kapoor with his iconic joker doll from the film. Interestingly, ‘Mera Naam Joker’ marked Rishi Kapoor’s big-screen debut, as he played his father’s adolescent character.

The film released in December 1970 and was packed with emotions. The film is one of the lengthiest films of Indian cinema. After Sangam became a blockbuster, Mera Naam Joker was highly anticipated as it was under production for six years and heavily publicized, loosely based on Kapoor's own life.

The film was partly made with the participation of Soviet actors and was partly shot in Moscow. The film's music, still very popular, was composed by Shankar Jaikishan, for which the duo got their ninth Filmfare award.

In India, upon release the film was rejected by audiences and critics, putting Kapoor into a financial crisis, as the film was panned for its length and plot. The film has gained cult status, and is regarded as a classic today. 

