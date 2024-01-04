Rishi Kapoor stopped Salman Khan from bartending at Riddhima Kapoor's wedding, Ranbir Kapoor reveals

MUMBAI : Actor Salman Khan turned into a bartender at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor's wedding. Neetu narrated the hilarious anecdote from Riddhima's wedding during her latest appearance on Netflix's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

Neetu shared Rishi had to stop Salman and take him away from the bar as guests were throwing away the alcohol in their glasses just to be served by the 'Dabangg' actor.

The 'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor narrated, "Salman said, 'Main bartender banta hun (I will be a bartender)'. I said fine. Then the waiters came to us and said, 'There is only a little liquor left.' Rishi ji was surprised, 'Main toh itni le kar aaya tha, khatam kaise ho sakta hai (I had bought enough, how can it be over so soon?)'"

"Then we noticed the guests were throwing away the alcohol from their glasses and were asking Salman Khan to serve them. That's how everything was getting over," added Neetu.

This is when Rishi Kapoor had to step in. "Rishi ji walked up to Salman and told him, 'Yaar, tum niklo vahan se (You please leave from here)'," Neetu Kapoor recalled, leaving the audience in splits. Salman Khan and Rishi Kapoor starred together in the 2002 film, 'Yeh Hai Jalwa'.

During the episode, Ranbir Kapoor also revealed his sister Riddhima Kapoor was a huge fan of Salman Khan and had his posters in her room.

Riddhima married Bharat Sahni on January 25, 2006. They have a daughter, Samara, who was born in 2011.

