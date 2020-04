MUMBAI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed deep shock and sadness at the passing away of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, whom she described as "versatile" and "iconic".

"Deeply shocked & saddened at the demise of the iconic & versatile film actor #RishiKapoor. A National Film Award winner, he acted in more than than 150 films," Banerjee said on her twitter handle.

Referring to Kapoor's long battle with cancer, she said he endured his illness with dignity and grace.