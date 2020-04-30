Rishi Kapoor's daughter Ridhima to arrive in Mumbai; details inside

MUMBAI: The entire nation is currently under the state of shock after witnessing two back-to-back heart-breaking news of Bollywood's superstars Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. While Irrfan left for the heavenly abode yesterday at 29th April, Rishi Ji breathed his last today morning at Mumbai's Reliance hospital.

Bollywood is grieving over Chinut Ji's death and the saddest part is no one would get a chance to see him during the last journey of his life.

While Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are there already present, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Saif Ali Khan, Adar Jain and Alia Bhatt among others have arrived at the hospital during this crucial times to be with the deceased family members.

We all know Rishi ji's daughter Ridhima Kapoor Sahni resides in Delhi and due to the lockdown, everyone has just one question that will she be able to attend her father's funeral or not.

There are several reports floating about how Ridhima will travel from Delhi to Mumbai. It is being said that she might come via road. But since it will take a lot of time to travel via road, there's a possibility she might come through a chartered plane. However, they haven't got the permission for the same.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is also present in the hospital.

Let's wait and see if Ridhima is able to make it to Mumbai or she will miss her father's funeral.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.