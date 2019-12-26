Riteish and Genelia give out major love feels

MUMBAI: Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh tied the knot in 2012 and have two sons. Riteish was last seen in Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

The two make for the cutest couple in Bollywood. On the occasion of Christmas, while B-town celebs celebrated the day by partying and visiting the church, Genelia and Riteish grabbed eyeballs with this super cute video.

In the video posted by Genelia, we can see hubby Riteish helping Genelia in tying her red tie in front of a mirror and alongside the video, Genelia wrote, 'It’s never too late to tie a knot #alliwantforchristmasisyou.'

In the video, Genelia looks delightful as she is seen wearing a white shirt, blue denim and grey blazer. On the other hand, Riteish is posing shirtless behind her.

