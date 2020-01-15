Riteish Deshmukh is all praises for Ajay, Kajol, and Saif in Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn’s 100th film has hit the theatres and is winning hearts all over the globe. Not only the actor but the co-actors and the director is getting praises from all over.

Saif who essayed a negative character is getting love from all over, and it is been stated that this is his one the best performance and his comeback after a long time.

Also, the audience said that it was such great to see Ajay and Kajol on screen after 11 years after U, Me Aur Hum and also seeing Ajay and Saif after Kachche Dhaage.

Recently, actor Riteish Deshmukh was all praises for the Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer. He took to his Twitter handle to share a post praising the actors and their performances in the period drama.

He captioned the post as, ‘Saw #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior - Loved every bit of it- @ajaydevgn Aj you are pure gold. @itsKajolD you are my forever favourite. #Saif you are at your devilish best. @SharadK7 ekdum kadak - @omraut take a bow!!! Great work my friend. Do Not Miss!!’

Replying to his sweet review, Ajay wrote on his post on Twitter, ‘Glad you liked the film. Thank you, Riteish.’

The historical drama also locked horns with Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’ starring Deepika Padukone at the box-office.