Riteish Deshmukh, Raftaar urge Delhites to vote

MUMBAI: Ahead of the February 8 Assembly elections, actor Riteish Deshmukh and rapper Raftaar on Friday urged fans to choose the right candidate "based on the track record of work alone".

Riteish, son of late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh, tweeted: "Delhi, it's almost time to vote, to choose the right candidate who is good for you, your city, your state... based on the track record of work alone... Make sure you cast your vote and lead India, like the Capital should. #JaiHind."

Raftaar, who has a following of 1.5 million, also took to Twitter. "Make sure you vote. Delhi, it's almost time to vote, to choose the right candidate based on their track record of work alone. Make sure you cast your vote and lead India, like the Capital should. Kaam dekhein, vote dein. Shukriya," he wrote.

"TVF Tripling" actor Amol Parashar has words of encouragement for voters, too. "Let's step out and vote tomorrow Delhi," he said.

Meanwhile, the percentage of women contesting the polls this year will be the highest in the 2020 Assembly polls. At over 11 per cent, this is the first time that the percentage has reached double digits. Out of the total 672 candidates in fray, 79 are women.

SOURCE: IANS