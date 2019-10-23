Riteish Deshmukh takes up the BALA CHALLENGE on Mumbai streets!

MUMBAI: The entire gang of Housefull 4 is high spirited and are traveling to various places to promote the movie. The film is the fourth installment of the comedy series and will hit theatres on October 26th.

From Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh to Kriti Sanon, everyone has been promoting the same on social media too. Not only that, there is quite a buzz about the song from the movie titled 'Bala'. Various Bollywood and television celebrities are taking part in a related challenge.

Recently, while Riteish was travelling with Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hedge, he stepped down from his car while at a signal and performed the Bala challenge while the girls motivated him!

Take a look.

Way to go, Riteish!