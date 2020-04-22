Ritesh Sidhwani, understanding the power and reach of OTT platforms has delivered only hits with every project

MUMBAI: Ritesh Sidhwani is not just any producer who just delivers content, every piece of content delivered by him is always unique with a pathbreaking plot. The storyline always connects with the audiences and also, climbs the stairs of success and results in being commercial hits as well.

Some of his hits in the OTT space include Inside Edge, Mirzapur, Made In Heaven and many more. All of this content has been delivered by his production house, Excel Entertainment known for their exponential quality of content.

Every content is delivered in the various genres and have a unique storyline which keeps the audiences intrigued throughout. Ritesh Sidhwani has a creative mind, which always delivers path breaking content. Just when the OTT platform started taking off, Ritesh understood the reach, potential and how the audiences will be soon having the space as their go-to for fresh content abd the producer, hitting the bulls eye delivered hits.

The fans have also started demanding the season 2 of Made In Heaven and have been constantly tweeting for the same. But, Ritesh is making full use of the current situation as there’s more time for creative brewing during this lockdown and is working on more content. He is all set to leave the audiences startled.

Ritesh has a stellar line up pf projects which have created a great roar amongst the audiences. The first one being KGF Chapter 2 starring superstar Yash in lead role followed by Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar in a lead role and this time, in a boxing ring!