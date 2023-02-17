Ritika Singh is held at gunpoint in 'InCar' poster

The first poster from the upcoming thriller film, 'InCar' was unveiled on Thursday by the makers. The film, which stars the National-award winning actress Ritika Singh, is inspired by true events and is based on the spine-chilling survival journey of a college girl.
MUMBAI :The first poster from the upcoming thriller film, 'InCar' was unveiled on Thursday by the makers. The film, which stars the National-award winning actress Ritika Singh, is inspired by true events and is based on the spine-chilling survival journey of a college girl.

The intriguing poster stars Ritika Singh, Manish Jhanjholia, Sandeep Goyat, Sunil Soni and Gyan Prakash and shows Ritika with a bruised face sitting inside a car, as she is held at gunpoint.

Ritika, who began her acting career in 2013, was spotted by director Sudha Kongara Prasad in an advertisement for the Super Fight League.

The actress later auditioned to play a leading role in the bilingual film, 'Saala Khadoos' which also starred R. Madhavan. She was cast for the part after the makers managed to contact her through the competition's chairman, Raj Kundra.

Meanwhile, 'InCar' has been helmed and written by Harsh Warrdhan.

Presented by Inbox Pictures and produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 3, 2023. The film will have a multilingual release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Source:  Ians 

