Ritu Phogat promotes Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha’s Chhalaang in a quirky way

MUMBAI: Ritu Phogat, who is the winner of a gold medal at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, has promoted Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha’s upcoming film, Chhalaang, in a quirky way.



Ritu, who is Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8’s contestant Geeta Phogat’s sister, took to her Instagram handle and shared a poster of the film wherein Rajkummar can be seen sleeping while Nushrat and the students can be seen looking at him disappointedly.



The stylish sports personality captioned the poster in a fun way as she wrote, “Main Chhalaang le payi kyunki mere Masterji so nahi rahe the. In bacchon ka kya hoga!!!”



Tagging Rajkummar, Nushrat commented on the post, “Uthjaaoooo!!!”



Take a look below.

As mentioned above, Ritu Phogat is a famous wrestler and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8’s contestant Geeta Phogat’s sister. Aamir Khan’s 2016 sports film Dangal is based on the Phogat sisters.

Speaking about Chhalaang, it is an upcoming black comedy film directed by Hansal Mehta and backed by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha are portraying the lead roles in it. The film is set to hit the theatres on 13 March 2020.



Are you excited to watch the film? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.