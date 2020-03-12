Ritviz slams T-Series for plagiarising his music in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

MUMBAI: Electronic music producer Ritviz Srivastava has taken to social media to publicly slam T-Series and makers of the Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Pati Patni Aur Woh" for plagiarising his hit song "Udd Gaye" in the movie.

"I went to the theatre to watch a movie last month, just a regular night out with my folks. Half way through the movie a track played and that's when it really hit me. I was listening to a song that's ridiculously similar to 'Udd Gaye'. I am pretty sure there are others like me, and in case you are wondering if I was somehow involved in the making of the said song.

"I would just like to clear the air and say that neither I or my appointed management/publisher/ distributor had any role to play in this nor was any adaptation license for my song 'Udd Gaye' taken by any music company in any part of the world," Ritviz wrote on Instagram.

He added: "I just want to ask one question - why the f**k would someone do this?"

After seeing the young artiste's post, many people from the music industry came out in support of him.

DJ Shaan commented: "It is horrible remake/edit or whatever secondly where is the respect and credit!"

Comedian Rohan Joshi too took to social media to express his disappointment over the plagiarised track.

"Wow wtf T-Series," Rohan wrote on his Instagram Story.