Rock On! Boost your weekend with Sara Ali Khan’s top party songs

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan’s song Chaka Chak from ‘Atrangi Re’, or any party numbers will purely capture its essence and set you up for the weekend.

Even before the movie release, the song featuring Sara sporting a green saree had especially caught the fancy of her fans who have been putting up dance videos of them performing its hook steps on their social media handles.

Another smashing dance number from ‘Simmba’ featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh, ‘Aankh Marey’ had become quite popular. This was one of the most played party numbers of the year and in fact, many still love to dance on it.

Doubling the dance, glitter, and glamour factor, this reimagined version of the 90s chartbuster got to get everyone on the dance floor and share a leg. The lead pair – Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan danced like no one’s watching, matching steps to the iconic Jodi Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, who featured in the original.

One of the early hits of Sara, titled ‘Haan Main Galat’, the song is a full-on dance number featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The song also includes the popular number ‘Twist’ from the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer.

