Rocking Star Yash responded to the viral photo of him and wife Radhika at the local shop and said,We enjoy everything. Life should be a mix of all."

MUMBAI: Rocking Star Yash is a hugely popular name across the globe. The superstar of the nation, who took the box office by storm with his sensational blockbuster 'K.G.F.: Chapter 2', is gearing up for his next "Toxic." Despite being the biggest and most loved star of the nation, Yash is among the most humble and grounded celebrities. Yash loves to remain connected to his routes and cultures, and time and again, an example of this has been witnessed.

A few days ago, Yash and his wife Radhika were clicked at a local shop vendor. The superstar was seen purchasing some snacks from the shop. The picture of Yash and Radhika went viral on social media, and this gesture by Yash has touched the hearts of the fans and the audiences. Recently, Yash made a visit to Sree Amrtutheswara Temple.

On the temple visit, rocking star Yash was asked about the viral photo of him buying something from a small shop and people appreciating his simplicity. Responding to the same, Yash said, "I've been going to the same place, the same temple, for almost 15 years. I've frequented the same shop for 10 to 12 years now. The only difference is that this time, a photo has come out. The temple is Radhika’s kula devathe. During the visit, my children asked for some snacks, and I was just buying those. We travel in luxury cars and on private flights too; there is no simplicity in that. It has become such a thing that people label normal life as simple. We go to small shops and five-star places as well; we enjoy everything. Life should be a mix of all."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash is gearing up for the release of his next film, 'Toxic'. The film, directed by Geethu Mohandas, has been in the news ever since the makers dropped the intriguing first look of the film on Yash's birthday. The film is announced for theatrical release in cinemas on April 10, 2025.

