Rockstar DSP shares interesting insights on Indian music reaching global heights

Rockstar DSP

MUMBAI: Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP is one of the most renowned music composer we have in India. He rose to fame by breaking the language barrier and expanding his music prowess across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and other film industries. The National award-winning music composer, who was recently present at a Spotify event which was held in the city, shared interesting insights about his approach towards creating music. The music maestro, who has garnered international acclaim over the years, spoke about how Indian music is reaching global heights .

The renowned music composer also shed light on how witnessing a performance and listening to music in solitude is different. He said, “When you watch some performances, you feel ‘wow’! But you won’t be able to reproduce it. That is because the greatness is attained by years and years of practice. But when you listen to a song, it’s altogether a different thing. You have to remember the song, you have to recollect it in your memories. It should stick to your mind.” 

Rockstar DSP's insights at the event portrayed his passion and dedication to his craft, inspiring both fellow artists and music enthusiasts. On the workfront, the National Award-winning music composer has an interesting lineup of projects coming up. He has Dhanush starrer ‘Kubera’, Ajith Kumar starrer ‘Good Bad Ugly’, Vishal's ‘Rathnam’, Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, and Suriya's ‘Kanguva’ to his credit.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 15:25

