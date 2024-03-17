Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress Anjali Anand shares her experience of 246 retakes for the film audition; Says ‘Mentally, I was so shaken’

Anjali gained prominence as Deepika "Deepu" in the critically acclaimed television show Dhhai Kilo Prem. She has since demonstrated her talent in a variety of roles, such as Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, and she has been in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi.
MUMBAI: Celebrity and television show star Anjali Anand recently opened up about her incredible journey and challenges in the entertainment industry. Anjali gained prominence as Deepika, "Deepu" in the critically acclaimed television show Dhhai Kilo Prem. She has since demonstrated her talent in a variety of roles, such as Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, and she has been in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In a podcast interview, Anjali opened up about the challenges she faced in landing the role of Gayatri Randhawa in the highly anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Her journey to securing the role was far from conventional, marked by perseverance and self-belief.

Anand's journey took an unexpected turn in 2022 when she received a call about Karan Johar's casting for a film. Despite facing challenges due to her weight in previous auditions, Shanoo Sharma, familiar with Anand's talent, presented her pictures to Johar. In a departure from the norm, Johar was specifically looking for an overweight actor for the role of Gayatri Randhawa. Anand admitted, "I was fairly overweight."

For Anjali, though, the audition process was everything from easy. She was used to working with lengthy TV scripts, but during the audition, she had a brain block and needed 246 tries to get only four lines correct. Anjali talked about her inner battles, saying, "Mentally, I was so shaken that I couldn't believe such a good thing could happen to me."

Despite all the difficulties, she succeeded in the audition and was cast in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. "Till today, I'm not able to believe that I was part of this film," Anjali said, expressing her shock.

Anand delved into her past and talked about the difficulties she had while working as a wedding choreographer and then pursuing her acting career. She disclosed, "I always dreamt of taking center stage but never had the courage." At 21, she gathered the courage to discuss her aspirations with her mother, eventually joining Barry John's acting institute.

Anjali's career was greatly aided by Sandiip Sikcand, who saw her potential and offered her the main part in his television show. As she considered this pivotal moment, Anjali said, "I bagged Dhhai Kilo Prem because of the way I looked. They wanted a girl who was bigger, very different from others but should be confident about her weight."

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

