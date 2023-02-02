Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani gets postponed; is South biggie Ponniyin Selvan 2 the reason?

MUMBAI : In 2022, many South biggies were dubbed and released in Hindi, and a few of them did really well at the box office. Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 also got a decent response in the Hindi markets and it collected Rs. 25.12 crore, and the total collection in India was Rs. 266.54 crore net.

Now, moviegoers are eagerly waiting for Ponniyin Selvan 2 which is slated to release on 28th April 2023. Well, on the same day, Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was slated to hit the big screens, but the film has been postponed.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It marks the directorial comeback of Karan Johar after a gap of seven years, and moviegoers are excited for the film.

But now, as the film has been postponed, we wonder if the reason behind it is PS 2. The South biggie stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha in the lead roles. While the Hindi version performed decently at the box office, Hindi moviegoers are looking forward to the sequel.

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the release date of the film has been changed for the third time. The movie was initially slated to release on 10th February 2023 and later the date was pushed to 28th April, and now, it will hit the big screens on 28th July.

Are you excited to watch Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani? Let us know in the comments below...

