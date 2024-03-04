Rohed Khan: I got into martial arts because of Akshay Kumar sir!

MUMBAI: Rohed Khan made a striking debut alongside Kangana Ranaut in Tejas last year. Now, he is gearing up for another action-packed outing with the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ (BMCM). For the handsome hunk, it was a dream come true to work with one of Bollywood's iconic action heroes – Akshay Kumar.

Rohed reveals that his fascination with martial arts and action-packed sequences stemmed from watching Akshay Kumar’s films, particularly a memorable scene from the 90s classic ‘Keemat’. “I am a big fan of Akshay Kumar sir and got into martial arts because of him,” Rohed shared. “In the movie ‘Keemat’, he burnt his leg and took on seven goons. That scene inspired me so much that I enrolled myself for Karate classes.”

It’s this admiration that fueled Rohed's determination to pursue his dreams in the world of cinema. And now, to find himself sharing screen space with his childhood idol in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is nothing short of a dream come true.

Reflecting on his experience working with Akshay Kumar, Rohed expressed gratitude for the warm reception he received on set. “Unfortunately, I didn’t have much interaction with Akshay sir because everybody was being extremely professional on the set,” Rohed shared, “But they treated me very well to the extent that I never got the feeling of an outsider.”

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is all set for an Eid 2024 release in April and features an ensemble cast including Akshay, Tiger, Rohed, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar and Alaya F. Rohed also has Detective Sherdil alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the pipeline. He is reportedly a part of Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film Sarzameen as well.